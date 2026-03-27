Delhi excise dept orders reset of bar codes for better traceability

New Delhi: The Delhi excise department has ordered a complete reset of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) – codes used to track inventory – with all existing SKUs expiring on March 31 to ensure better traceability and regulatory control. The portal is a digital solution developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to automate and regulate the liquor supply chain.

According to a circular issued on March 24, no licensee will be able to conduct trade using these SKUs unless the validity is extended through the prescribed mechanism.

The department ordered that L1 licensees – wholesalers permitted to store and sell Indian and foreign liquor – must re-register their brands on the eAbkari portal.

The portal is a digital solution developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to automate and regulate the liquor supply chain.

“The registration and approval of brands will be carried out through the eAbkari system,” the circular read.

“Even if the validity of old SKUs is extended, the following activities will remain restricted — placing import permits and generation of new barcodes,” the circular read.

“Licensees will be allowed to continue trading with existing stock associated with old SKUs. Such trading will be permitted only until the stock under the old SKU becomes zero,” it said.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving traceability and regulatory oversight while allowing trade to clear existing stock without disruption.

The department warned that non-compliance may lead to operational restrictions or regulatory action.