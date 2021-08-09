Delhi govt kicks off plans to mark India’s 75th year of independence

New Delhi: The state government on Monday kicked off celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence with a ceremonial run from the Delhi secretariat to Raj Ghat.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who participated in the run, said the event was aimed to signify that even though India is turning 75, the hearts and spirits of its people are still young.

“On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, I congratulate everyone as we celebrate our freedom. I hope that we all can together fill our motherland with a spirit of joy, and happiness and keep working for the welfare of each and every person in the country. We will work in order to achieve great heights for our nation,” Sisodia said.

The spot run — called for Run For Delhi@75 — was held on a three-kilometre stretch from the Delhi Secretariat to Raj Ghat. About 200 employees and officers of the secretariat participated in the run and were grouped in batches of 10-15 persons, officials said.

Chief secretary Vijay Dev said, “Let Delhi make it an example for the nation that we are all here to celebrate, to run for the celebration of our freedom and fitness, which we owe to ourselves, our community and our country.”