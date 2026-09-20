New Delhi: As part of its preparations to tackle winter pollution, the Delhi government has directed civic agencies to complete pending road works by October 31, step up enforcement against biomass and waste burning, and remove unauthorised heavy vehicles parked at congestion-prone locations, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi govt orders hotspot-based action to curb winter pollution

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The directions were issued by Delhi environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, during separate review meetings for east and northeast districts and south and southeast districts on Saturday, attended by district magistrates, DCPs, MLAs, MCD deputy commissioners and senior officials of various agencies.

“Pollution sources must be identified, and action must be taken in those locations first. Through district-wise planning, AQI monitoring and coordinated ground-level enforcement, we are working to address the root causes of pollution and achieve lasting improvements to Delhi’s air quality,” Sirsa said.

The government has also directed focused monitoring of PM10 and PM2.5 at locations witnessing heavy traffic, vehicle parking and significant road-dust generation. Locations with high particulate levels will be subjected to source assessment and targeted enforcement, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Patparganj industrial area, officials have been asked to ensure continuous water sprinkling and dust suppression wherever road or allied works are underway, and at Anand Vihar bus terminal, action against unauthorised parking of buses and heavy vehicles will be taken, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Patparganj industrial area, officials have been asked to ensure continuous water sprinkling and dust suppression wherever road or allied works are underway, and at Anand Vihar bus terminal, action against unauthorised parking of buses and heavy vehicles will be taken, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has also asked district administrations to identify and map pollution hotspots using data from air quality monitoring stations. For each hotspot, agencies will prepare source-specific action plans, including remedial measures and timelines. Pollution-generating activities within a 3-km radius of identified locations will be assessed, wherever applicable.

Pending works, including pothole repairs and other road-related works, have been ordered to be completed on priority by October 31. In cases where roads cannot be repaired until other works are completed, agencies will continue to sprinkle water to suppress dust, officials said. Departments and agencies have been asked to submit action-taken reports with the minister scheduled to review progress within 15 days.

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