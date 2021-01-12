Delhi govt to set up panels to examine fee hike proposals by pvt schools

New Delhi:The Delhi cabinet last week approved setting up panels with reputed chartered accountants to examine fee hike proposals by private recognised unaided schools in Delhi. Proposals sent by many private schools are pending government’s nod.

“The cabinet approved two NICSI [National Informatics Centre Services Inc] empanelled firms to set up PMU [Project Monitoring Units] with reputed Chartered Accountants to examine fee hike proposals of private recognised unaided schools on government land in Delhi. This will enable faster disposal of the proposal for fee hike submitted by the schools for the session 2018-19 and 2019-20,” the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the land lease agreements, private schools built on government land in Delhi cannot increase fees without approval from the Directorate of Education (DOE). Once a proposal is sent, the DoE will audit their finances and allow the schools to increase fees only if they are found to be struggling to manage expenses. Schools operating on private land are not required to take DoE’s approval to increase fees but they have to submit their statement of fees and other financial details with the department every year.

The Delhi cabinet also approved ₹64.37 crore for incurring expenditure towards the annual disbursement of cash subsidy for the students of government and aided schools. Every year, DoE provides textbooks and cash through direct benefit transfer to students of government and aided schools studying in classes 1 to 8 and cash subsidy to students of classes 9 to 12.

An additional recurring expenditure of Rs.30.05 crore has been allocated under the Delhi government’s scheme ‘free supply of textbook supplies and material 2020-2021’, the government said. Under this provision, supply of allied material, workbooks, mental maths material, teacher diaries including nursery and KG textbooks to the government and aided schools will be done by Delhi Bureau of Text books (DBTB).