Delhi- Meerut e-way opens today

MEERUT The long-awaited 96 km-long 14-lane Delhi- Meerut Expressway will be opened for traffic from Thursday
By S Raju
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:21 PM IST
MEERUT The long-awaited 96 km-long 14-lane Delhi- Meerut Expressway will be opened for traffic from Thursday. It will reduce the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 50 minutes.

Project director of the expressway Mudit Garg said that eventually the e-way would be operational from Thursday and traffic would be allowed on it from both sides.

He said that a bridge near Chipiyana was still under construction, otherwise the entire 14-lane expressway would be operational.

The toll barriers are also ready and files for approval of toll rates are with the ministry. Hopefully everything would be finalized within a week.

Garg said that toll on the expressway would be collected only through FASTag and cameras had been fitted at different locations to keep commuters aware about their speed.

The permissible speed on the expressway is 100 kms per hour for cars and 80 kms per hour for other vehicles.

The toll on the expressway would be collected through scanning of number plates of vehicles and arrangements are being made with traffic department to send e-challan for violation of traffic rules and speed limits.

The expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 50 minutes. At present, commuters travel through NH 58 to reach Delhi and it takes over three hours to cover a distance of 70 kms.

Commuters to Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Noida will also take less time to reach their destination.

The expressway will also reduce travel time of commuters from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Haridwar and Dehradun to Delhi.

