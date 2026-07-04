Delhi, NCR officials chalk out plan for smooth Kanwar Yatra movement

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police held a high-level meeting with officials from neighbouring NCR districts to finalise arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to begin from July 30, with minimum traffic disruption for commuters, an officer said on Saturday.

According to the officer, discussions focused on ensuring seamless movement of pilgrims along designated routes while maintaining traffic flow across Delhi and its borders. (HT Archive)

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The meeting, held on Friday, was attended by senior officers from Delhi Traffic Police, district police units, and officials from NCR districts, including Baghpat.

During the yatra in the Hindu calendar’s Sawan month, pilgrims fetch water from the Ganga River and return on foot to offer it at the local temple.

According to the officer, discussions focused on ensuring seamless movement of pilgrims along designated routes while maintaining traffic flow across Delhi and its borders.

Authorities reviewed plans for coordinated deployment of police personnel, traffic diversions, regulation of heavy and commercial vehicles, management of inter-state border points, parking arrangements, and emergency response systems.

Special emphasis was laid on synchronised traffic management at Delhi’s entry and exit points, with officials agreeing to strengthen real-time sharing of operational information and maintain constant communication between Delhi Police and police authorities in neighbouring NCR districts throughout the pilgrimage, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are fully committed to ensuring the safe, secure and smooth conduct of the yatra through coordinated planning, effective traffic management and close cooperation with all stakeholder agencies,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are fully committed to ensuring the safe, secure and smooth conduct of the yatra through coordinated planning, effective traffic management and close cooperation with all stakeholder agencies,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya. {{/usCountry}}

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