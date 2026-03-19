Delhi plans digital content in govt schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a shift in how students learn in its schools by introducing a blended learning model that combines classroom teaching with digital innovation, officials said on Wednesday. The DoE also plans to implement a comprehensive formative assessment system across all 1,086 government schools.

The initiative aims to give students greater flexibility in how they engage with education, while ensuring continuity of learning both inside and outside school.

The government plans to develo of curriculum-aligned, hyper-interactive 3D simulation-based teaching and learning content mapped to NCERT and the Delhi government syllabus, said an official.

Designed for subjects such as Mathematics and Science, the content will be available in both English and Hindi, and structured around defined learning outcomes. The focus is on hands-on, touch-enabled experiences that can be used effectively on Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) already being deployed across government schools, he added.

The DoE also plans to implement a comprehensive formative assessment system across all 1,086 government schools. This system will enable chapter-level assessments aligned with competencies, allowing teachers to schedule tests flexibly and track student performance at multiple levels—from individual learners to districts and the state. Importantly, the system will generate actionable insights and remediation suggestions linked to specific concepts, he added.

To support learning beyond classrooms, the project includes a digital platform accessible via mobile apps and web portals. This will allow students to revise lessons, practice concepts, and monitor their progress at home, even in low or no connectivity environments, the official said.

A centralised dashboard will provide real-time analytics on content usage, teacher adoption, student progress, and competency trends. The selected service provider will also be responsible for operational support, including implementation monitoring, teacher training, and maintenance of the platform.

The initiative places strong emphasis on capacity building, with structured training programs for teachers focused on pedagogy, data-driven instruction, and collaborative classroom practices.

Additionally, strict provisions for data privacy, cybersecurity, and platform governance will be enforced to ensure safe and responsible use of student data.