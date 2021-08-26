Delhi police commissioner inaugurates programme for those trained under YUVA

New Delhi: Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day programme for men and women who were trained under the YUVA scheme of the city police.

Police run the YUVA programme to train young men and women find jobs so that they can be weaned away from life of crime. Police identify young men and women who have been forced to commit crimes because of their circumstances such as poverty or problems in the family. Police said that under the programme they have trained 12,722 people, of which 4,669 men and 2,962 women have got jobs.

Delhi police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said the police chief inaugurated three-day workshop called – How to start a business. “The workshop is being organized by Delhi Police in association with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) from 25th to 27th August 2021 to provide trainees a comprehensive knowledge of setting up a business and run it successfully, generating a novel and positive approach towards entrepreneurship. The workshop has a module on Interview Skills and CV writing. The training is conducted by professional trainers of M/s Maclead Certification Experts from fields like Banks, MSME Division, Chartered Accountancy, Legal Firms, Digital Marketing professionals and successful entrepreneurs will address the trainees to share their valuable inputs and life experiences for practical understanding and motivation of the participants,” Biswal said.

Biswal said that YUVA is police’s flagship community policing initiative to provide job-oriented training and skill development to the underprivileged youths. Police said that this year, police have planned to train 10000 men and women in healthcare for which police have tied up with different companies and trained candidates in Emergency Medical Technician’ and ‘General Duty Attendant. Many were also trained as home care assistants, ambulance drivers. “Around 1400 candidates have so far been enrolled. 10 in-house placement drives have been held and 171 candidiates have been placed in various hospitals and labs,” said Biswal.