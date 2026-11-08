‘Challenging’: Delhi Cops gear up for firecracker enforcement

Delhi Police said that over 250 special teams, at least one from each police station, have been deployed on the ground to enforce the timings for bursting green firecrackers, as directed by the Supreme Court, senior police officers said.

The Supreme Court has permitted certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during two time slots on November 7 and 8, before restoring a complete ban from November 9. (HT)

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The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period around Diwali, permitting their use between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8, while making it clear that a complete ban on firecrackers will be restored from November 9. The court also issued directions on declaration of “no cracker zones” within 300 metres radius of health facilities, old-age homes, silence zones and educational institutions.

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Also read: Breathing change: Citizens who are cutting out firecrackers for an eco-friendly Diwali

Police identify two priorities: permitted hours and no-cracker zones

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer, who was part of the police meetings to strategise their plan, said two action plans pertained to enforcement of the time slots designated for bursting of green crackers and the “no cracker zones”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer, who was part of the police meetings to strategise their plan, said two action plans pertained to enforcement of the time slots designated for bursting of green crackers and the “no cracker zones”. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was decided in that meeting that Delhi Police commissioner, divisional commissioner, district magistrates (revenue) and other enforcement officers concerned will be responsible for ensuring strict enforcement of the permitted hours and the no-cracker zones across Delhi, apart from and taking actions against violators,” the officer said.

A second officer, of deputy commissioner of police rank, asking not to be named, said, “The teams have been asked to remain present in residential areas and other vulnerable locations and keep a close vigil on activities around them. The police personnel have been briefed on how to identify certified green crackers. They will ensure that only permitted green firecrackers are burst and that too only during the time slots prescribed by the Supreme Court.”

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Also read: RWAs in Delhi allege unchecked bursting of firecrackers

Northwest district deploys 70 personnel for enforcement drives

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest), Akanksha Yadav, said that in addition to the police station teams, three enforcement teams from the northwest district involving nearly 70 personnel will also be on the ground for crackdowns on violators. “We have held awareness sessions with the public through residents and traders associations, informing them about the court’s directions regarding the sale and use of green crackers. We will also be monitoring live footage of CCTV cameras installed in residential colonies and public places,” said DCP Yadav.

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Police said they have also intensified checking at borders to prevent the entry of illegal and conventional firecrackers into Delhi from neighbouring Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Sonepat.

Also read: Gurugram police seize 25kg of illegal firecrackers in Sector 56, register 2 FIRs

Officers flag difficulties

While senior police officers said that police teams will work in coordination with other stakeholders to enforce the top court’s directions, a series of challenges remain.

“Scanning QR codes on boxes of firecrackers to determine whether they are green or conventional crackers can be done at shops or godowns. But it is nearly impossible to determine whether a cracker that a person burst was green or not. We can enforce the ‘no cracker zones’ directions by deploying personnel in these areas, but covering the entire city to ensure the enforcement of cracker bursting time slots is not humanly possible,” one of the officers cited above said.

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Also read: Supreme Court says vehicular emission major contributor to Delhi-NCR air pollution

Another officer, also asking not to be named, said that strict enforcement often triggers confrontations with the public, sometimes turning violent. “Stopping children from bursting firecrackers outside the permitted hours is a challenge. Similarly, keeping a watch on people bursting crackers on the terrace of their buildings, inside gated colonies, and in private courtyards often become difficult. We may be able to identify the sound of firecrackers but establishing the exact location and identifying violators, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods, may not always be easy. In such situations, we generally depend on public complaints,” the officer said.