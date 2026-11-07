RWAs in Delhi allege unchecked bursting of firecrackers

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city alleged widespread violations of the Supreme Court’s orders on firecracker bursting, with timings widely flouted and a lack of checks on whether only green crackers were being burst. Residents reported firecrackers being burst in several neighbourhoods days before Dhanteras, despite restrictions. (HT)

To be sure, the Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers between 6am and 7am, and 8pm and 10pm, on November 7 and 8.

Atul Goyal, head of URJA, an umbrella body representing over 2,500 RWAs in the city, said the bursting of firecrackers had begun a couple of days before Dhanteras, in violation of the guidelines. Instances were reported from Jangpura, Ramesh Nagar, Greater Kailash-2, Sarvapriya Vihar and Alaknanda.

“In previous years, even when there was a blanket ban on fireworks, people used to burst crackers. Now that they are allowed within restricted timings, people are flouting the timelines,” Goyal said.

Also read: Delhi sees ‘very poor’ air ahead of Diwali, AQI stands at 364

Early bursting raises air quality concerns The early start to the festivities has raised concerns among residents, particularly as Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated sharply ahead of Diwali. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 369 on Saturday, placing it in the “very poor” category. It was the worst for Diwali Eve since 2016, when the AQI was at 404, on October 29.

Ashok Bhasin, president of the North Delhi RWA, said the bursting of firecrackers has been noticed round-the-clock.

Goyal said RWAs were being encouraged to promote community celebrations as a way to ensure that residents burst firecrackers in a more coordinated manner.

However, the early bursting of crackers, coupled with widespread violations of prescribed timings, has raised questions about the effectiveness of restrictions and their enforcement.

Also read: Delhi Air Quality Plunges To 'Very Poor', As AQI Hits 378 In Sarai Kale Khan, Sundar Nagar

Police cite challenges enforcing restrictions A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said it is difficult to enforce the restrictions.

“We have formed enforcement teams but it is difficult to cover every nook and corner of the city. We respond to calls and complaints, but many a times, we reach we do not find anything. Also, there are densely populated areas and narrow streets where crackers are being burst. So, it is difficult to identify those who are bursting them,” he said.

Another officer said that children are the ones who are bursting crackers, and it is not possible to initiate action against them.