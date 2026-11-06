Delhi Police receives just 200 fireworks licence applications; illegal sales continue
New Delhi: With only a day left to get a license to sell firecrackers in Delhi-NCR under Supreme Court-regulated sale guidelines, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it has received just over 200 applications, with a few districts reporting no applicants
New Delhi: With only a day left to get a license to sell firecrackers in Delhi-NCR under Supreme Court-regulated sale guidelines, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it has received just over 200 applications, with a few districts reporting no applicants.
In parallel, illegal sales of firecrackers continue in several markets, including non-green crackers, HT had reported.
Citing air pollution, the Supreme Court has permitted the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between November 4 and 6 and their bursting only between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8. A complete ban is to be restored from November 9.
The Delhi Police’s licensing unit awards the licenses. Shahdara received the most applications, with 63 submitted and 45 approved. North district followed with 47 applications and 42 approved. In west Delhi, police said they received 27 applications, but none were approved.
In northwest Delhi, police received 21 applications and approved 14, and in central Delhi, they received 19 applications and approved 17.
In New Delhi, south Delhi, east Delhi and southeast Delhi, no applications were received. In southwest Delhi, police said they received 17 applications and approved 13. In outer-north Delhi, police approved all seven applications they received.
“There are many factors to approve a license. We check if someone is selling from a permanent shop or a temporary shop/cart. For sparklers up to 100 kgs, a temporary license is not needed. For mixed crackers, vendors selling up to 600 kgs need license approval from DCP-level officers. We also have to ensure that no person involved in the sale is underage, in addition to electric poles, drains, wires, and other safety measures,” an officer said.
Delhi Police demands nine documents, including an affidavit, site plan, and product information.
In the past week, HT visited several markets such as Chandni Chowk, Shakti Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, New Friends Colony, Jama Masjid and Sadar Bazar and found firecrackers being sold openly from carts to shops. Some sellers also had “green” stickers, but the mandated QR code was not working.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More