Jangpura robbery-murder: Delhi Police arrest 24-year-old in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar
Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man in West Bengal for the murder of a retired teacher, Preeti Kumari, during a robbery.
New Delhi
The Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man in Cooch Behar of West Bengal for allegedly murdering a 69-year-old retired schoolteacher at her residence in southeast Delhi’s Jangpura, after robbing her, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
Police identified the accused as Ashrif, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, who skipped town after the incident and was tracked after four days of continuous technical and manual surveillance.
An investigator aware of the matter, requesting anonymity, said, “He earlier lived in the Nizamuddin area but shifted to Sarai Kale Khan recently. He would often visit Jangpura, Sunlight area and nearby areas, in search of jobs and to meet his mother and a friend. Around a month ago, he saw the victim distributing snacks and tea to workers and asked his friend to keep a watch on her. He soon found out the woman had been living alone, and led a ’good’ lifestyle, due to which he decided to commit burglary at night.”
On Friday, 69-year-old Preeti Kumari was found dead inside her bedroom and the house was found completely ransacked. Kumari’s body was found on her bed with her hands tied. Police said that on Sunday they arrested two men, Fardeen and Alam, with the stolen jewellery and Kumari’s mobile phone.
Investigators said that Ashrif had been following Kumari for over a month. He has six criminal cases against him, including snatching, robbery and theft.
Police said that around 3.20am on Friday, Ashrif entered the woman’s house as he knew the main door was always open. “He entered and had planned to steal items and flee, but the woman woke up and saw him. He panicked, hit her, covered her mouth and cornered her into her room. He then smothered her to death,” the investigator said.
Police said that after the incident, Ashrif went to meet his mother in Sunlight Colony.
A second officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We had caught him in CCTVs near the house and traced his movements. We found his mother, who said she had told him to surrender, but he fled. He met his brother-in-law, Fardeen, and gave him the gold jewellery and met his other friend, Alam, and gave him Kumari’s phone.”
Police said Ashrif first took a bus to Lucknow on Friday night and from there, he took a train on Saturday to West Bengal. “A team had been tracking his movements. He had already been identified due to his dossier. We found he was staying near a lodge and caught him,” said the officer.
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said, “Following due procedure, he is being brought to Delhi and will be interrogated.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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