Guddu Muslim wanted by Delhi police in Arms Act case

Special cell of the Delhi police has pasted a notice at the ancestral house of Guddu Muslim, an assailant in lawyer Umesh Pal murder case, in connection with an Arms Act case registered on March 31.

Guddu Muslim has been instructed to appear before the special cell officials on April 25 and record his statement. (File photo)

In the notice, under section 41 of the CrPC, Guddu Muslim has been instructed to appear before the special cell officials on April 25 and record his statement.

Muslim’s ancestral home is at Lala Ki Sarai under Shivkuti police station. The thatched house is locked since past many years. Locals who spotted the notice, claimed that it was pasted by police a few days back before April 25.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi police arrested a few arms dealers on March 28 and recovered foreign-made firearms from their possession. With the notice issued to Guddu Muslim in the same case, it is believed that he has connections with these firearm dealers.

A senior police official of the Prayagraj district said that the police were aware of the notice. Guddu Muslim carries a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest in Umesh Pal murder case.

Meanwhile, Guddu Muslim’s two sisters who live in the same locality claimed that the family has no relation with him after his name surfaced in Raju Pal murder case in 2005. They claimed that their father Mohd Shafiq aka Mithhan belonged to Gosainganj area of Sultanpur but migrated to Prayagraj many decades back. Guddu is fifth among three brothers and two sisters.

One of Guddu Muslim’s brother Faheem was dead while the other Aslam is in Dubai. They said Guddu Muslim’s real name is Mohd Muslim and their parents died many years back.

Guddu left home when he was a teenager after his father scolded him for his bad company and wrongful acts.

Locals said that Guddu’s family members distanced themselves from him when police started raiding their homes for the crimes committed by him.

