Delhi sets Oct 31 deadline for PM-UDAY property regularisation applications

New Delhi: The Delhi government has fixed October 31 as the last date for filing applications under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) for the grant of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips for the regularisation of properties in 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the Capital, according to an official statement issued by the revenue department on Wednesday.

No deed or authorisation slip would be granted for applications received after the deadline, reads official order. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The department said no deed or authorisation slip would be granted for applications received after the deadline.

“We had started the process of accepting applications from April 25. But the response has been quite tepid. Only 2,000 applications have been received. The sentiment among people till now was that they could get it done anytime they wanted. But now with the cut-off date in place, it is expected that people will apply around the time of the cut-off date,” an official explained.

The official said PM-UDAY cells have been set up in each of the 13 revenue districts to facilitate the grant of property documents.

The department has also appointed nodal officers for each of the 13 districts to address grievances and queries raised by the beneficiaries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The PM-UDAY scheme aims to confer ownership rights on residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi by facilitating the grant of property documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PM-UDAY scheme aims to confer ownership rights on residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi by facilitating the grant of property documents. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On April 7, union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal announced that properties in these colonies can be regularised without approved layout plans. The move was expected to help over 1 million families residing in the Capital. According to the central government, the unauthorised colonies would be regularised on an “as is, where is” basis, with land use deemed residential except for small convenience shops.

The conferment of property rights will allow the residents of unauthorised colonies to sell or purchase their properties without any hindrance, avail loans from banks or financial institutions against their properties and get building plans approved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}