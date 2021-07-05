Delhi Skill University to start admission process from today

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will begin the admission process for its first-ever batch from Tuesday for various courses which are designed by industry experts and involve mandatory entrepreneurship components. The admission process will remain completely online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university will offer 12 job-oriented undergraduate courses, including BA prgrammes in Digital Media, Business Management, Data Analytics, and Aesthetics and Beauty, in addition to six B.Tech courses, 15 diploma courses, and two post graduate courses, across 13 campuses in Delhi. The university will initially admit 6,000 students.

In a statement issued on Monday, the university said that students enrolling for the undergraduate programmes (excluding B.Tech) are required to take a test, PEGTM (Personality, Entrepreneurial mindset and General ability Test Mindset), to know where their interest lies.

Admissions to the diploma courses will be conducted through an online proctored common entrance test to be conducted in August, and candidates applying to degree courses will have a merit-based admission on the basis of their Class 12 scores, performance in vocational subjects, and extracurricular activities.

During an online press conference on Monday, University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Neharika Vohra said, “The university aspires to support entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship directly. Our courses are industry embedded; there are partnerships and linkages in diploma and undergraduate degree programmes where we will prepare each student to face the world and in gaining employable skills for the industry.”

“We want the student to go and make a career in the industry. For this, we would like the student to ascertain their interest and then take admission, so that later they do not feel stuck in a vocation,” she said.

The University has launched a helpline number (011-41169950) and a toll free number (18003093209) for admission-related queries and for technical assistance in filling the forms which are available at http://www.dseu.ac.in/.