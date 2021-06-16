Delhi skill varsity to open sustainable livelihood programme centres for urban youth

The Delhi government said on Wednesday that in order to help disadvantaged youths earn a livelihood, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be establishing multiple centres for a sustainable livelihood programme for the youths in the urban areas.

The programme will be developed in collaboration with a Pune-based non-profit organization Lighthouse Communities Foundation. “DSEU entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of Delhi,” read a statement issued by the government on Wednesday.

The first four lighthouses will be set up in Kalkaji, Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj and will serve as skill centres for the youth. The memorandum of agreement was signed at a virtual event hosted by DSEU on Tuesday

Through the Lighthouse intervention, youth in low-income and slum communities will be able to make more informed life choices and acquire the necessary skills that will increase their chances of getting employment.

DSEU vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said, “While education and inculcating skills are expected to lead to individual and community transformation historically, it has led to individual transformation. We wish that at DSEU, we are able to make education a means for community growth and change.”