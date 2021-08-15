Delhi: Staggered sessions as schools reopen for classes 10,12

New Delhi: A week after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed schools in the Capital to restart physical classes for students of classes 10 and 12, most public and private schools in Delhi will begin in-person classes in a staggered manner for these students from this week -- for the first time since April when offline classes were suspended following the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Delhi.

The education department had earlier directed schools to obtain written consent from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school, even as it allowed continuation of online classes for those who opt out of physical classes.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini and a member of an action committee of over 400 private schools in the capital, said that only 40% of the parents have agreed to send their children to school.

“We think that once classes begin, gradually attendance will pick up like it did earlier this year. We have decided to go for a blended mode of learning with our online classes continuing till noon in the first half. Our practicals will continue from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm with each student coming to school only twice or thrice a week. At any given point, there won’t be more than 12-13 students in each lab,” she said.

On August 9, the Directorate of Education issued guidelines to public and private schools, following Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s directives allowing students of classes 10 to 12 to return to school for admissions and board exam-related activities. Principals had also been asked to ensure sanitisation protocols and Covid-appropriate behaviour is maintained on the premises at all times.

While a few schools, including Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh and ITL Public School in Dwarka, reopened last week, most private schools like Springdales School in Pusa Road, Army Public School in Shankar Vihar, Birla Vidya Niketan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi Public School in Mathura Road, Amity International School in Pushp Vihar, The Indian School in Sheikh Sarai, Modern School in Vasant Vihar and Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar are expected to reopen this week.

With the Capital’s Covid-19 caseload at a nearly 16-month low, schools and parents had been asking the government if schools will reopen for senior students soon. Schools in the national capital have been closed since March last year and briefly opening in January and February this year only for classes 9 to 12. Offline classes were suspended completely in April due to the increase in Covid-19 caseload.

Many stakeholders had been calling for reopening schools mainly because of the two-term board examination introduced by CBSE to prepare for an “unprecedented situation” arising due to the pandemic next year. The first set of board examinations for Class 10 and 12 students, based on a bifurcated syllabus and in the MCQ format, is set to take place between November and December this year.

Suman Aswal, who teaches Biology at The Indian School, said, “We will be focusing on practicals because other kinds of guidance can be given online as well. While teaching pattern will remain same, we will be discussing what kind of multiple choice questions students can expect. Teachers have included more MCQs in the practice test papers that will be shared with students.”

Most government schools in the Capital will start classes on Monday and principals have been asked to ensure vaccination of staff on a priority basis.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Phase 3 and president of Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi, said his school started practicals for Class 12 on Thursday and will begin the same for Class 10 students from Monday. “We will be addressing their queries related to theory and practical exams for a maximum of three hours per day. The paper pattern has also changed this year so we need to train our students accordingly. Students slated to appear for their compartment exams between August and September can also visit schools for guidance,” he said.

Some schools will also focus on counselling students to ease their transition to offline classes.

Rakesh Semalty, principal of a government school in West Jyoti Nagar, said, “We are going to focus on counselling students. The counselling sessions will be of one hour and in small batches of 15-20 students. All subject teachers have one session with each batch in which they will personally interact with students and resolve their issues related to online classes, time management, syllabus splits, examination methods of board, practical classes, record keeping, personal well-being and moving forward with caution, concept and confidence. Practicals and projects will begin next week.”