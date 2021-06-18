Delhi traffic police notify plan to block vehicles in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi traffic police announced vehicular restrictions on roads leading to the main Chandni Chowk road from Saturday, two days after the Delhi government notified a similar proposal to speed up the completion of the redevelopment of the stretch. Traffic police advised commuters to use Delhi Metro and other public transport modes to avoid congestion.

Vikram Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), central zone, on Friday said that vehicles will not be allowed on the main Chandni Chowk road -- Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque -- from 9am to 9pm on all days, starting Saturday.

“Only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, fire tenders, hearse vans, and any other vehicle carrying pregnant women and patients, will be excused from the restrictions,” Singh said.

The restrictions, however, will not apply on HC Sen Marg to Jubilee Cinema cut (opposite Gandhi Maidan parking); Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road to Rai Kedar Nath Marg T-Point (Town Hall entry road); Kachha Bagh Road, including Chandni Chowk metro station and Ramjas Senior Secondary School no-3, to main Chandni Chowk Road; Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road to Shanti Desai Marg T-Point (Town Hall exit road); and on the road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road (behind Dangal Maidan parking).

Other roads where free movement of traffic will be allowed are Netaji Subhash Marg, Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing, Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk, Lal Kuan Road to Katra Bariyan Road T-point, and Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point.