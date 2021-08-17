Delhi: DPCC starts mega awareness campaign to make the switch from single-use plastic

New Delhi: Days after the Union environment ministry notified the amendments to the Plastic Waste Management Rules (2021), giving a detailed timeline for phasing out single-use plastic, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has started awareness campaigns and special drives with manufacturers, traders, industry representatives and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to ensure that there is a behavioural change among people and the ban is implemented smoothly, senior officials said.

A senior environment department official said on Tuesday that the DPCC, the national capital’s pollution control and management body, has kickstarted awareness drives and campaigns in industrial areas around Mayapuri, Narela, Bawana and Jhilmil, among others, to educate manufacturers and traders about the recent notification banning single-use plastic.

Enforcement teams are also conducting sessions with resident welfare associations to come up with innovative ways to make the switch from products that use single-use plastic in their packaging.

“We cannot ban these products overnight and expect people to abide by the directions. If you look at the list of products that will be banned from next year, these are items on which we are all dependent. To ensure an effective ban, we have to push for a behavioural change and through these campaigns, this is what we are trying to achieve,” said the official.

The notification released on Friday said that the permitted thickness of plastic bags, currently 50 microns, will be increased to 75 microns from September 30 this year and to 120 microns from the December 31, 2022.

The products that have been banned include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100-micron thickness. The ban on these will come into force from July 1 next year.

DPCC officials said that they have prepared a detailed action plan for phasing out single-use plastic from the Capital by next year. The draft of the action plan is expected to be approved by the environment department in the next few days.

“We are also pushing the message of ditching single-use plastic products on social media so that it reaches a wider audience,” a DPCC official said.