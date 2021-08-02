Delhi-Meerut expressway: Rly overbridge set to be completed by end of month

The ongoing construction of a rail overbridge (RoB) at Chipiyana, which is part of the second phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway between UP Gate and Dasna in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be completed by August-end, BJP’s Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal said.

The completion of the RoB will pave the way for the official inauguration of the remaining phases of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway in September (Phases 2 and 3).

Agarwal called on Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi past Friday where National Highway Authority of India officials told him that work on the RoB is expected to be completed by August-end, he said.

The expressway is currently operational and the ongoing construction of RoB at Chipiyana is the only bottleneck which causes traffic snarls due to narrow roads and diversions.

Once the bridge is completed, Meerut-Delhi would take 45-50 minutes only.

The expressway was made operational between Delhi-Meerut in April this year but is yet to be officially inaugurated.