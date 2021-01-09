IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi’s air quality deteriorates slightly, expected to get better from Sunday
others

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates slightly, expected to get better from Sunday

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI was 234 and 255 --- in the poor category --- on Friday and Thursday.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Commuters on a foggy winter evening in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on January 8, 2021. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly on Saturday with an hourly average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 289 recorded at 7 am even as officials said the situation was likely to improve with stronger wind speeds expected from Sunday.

“Because of increased wind speeds, air quality will also show good improvement. On Saturday, the air quality is expected to be between the poor and moderate zones,” said VK Soni, who heads India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Environment Monitoring and Research Centre.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI was 234 and 255 --- in the poor category --- on Friday and Thursday.

The IMD also said that the temperatures from Monday will start falling again with the mercury likely to dip to around 8 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.