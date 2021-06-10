Delhi’s power demand peaks at 6,499 MW

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday breached last year’s peak power demand with the city consuming 6,499 MW electricity. Last year, Delhi recorded the peak demand of 6,314 MW on June 29.

The power demand soared to 6,329 MW at 11.18 pm on Wednesday, after which it hit 6,499 MW at 3:10 pm on Thursday, data showed. The increase in power demand, officials said, has been rapid over the past 10 days. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday was 39.8 degree Celsius and the humidity was 68%. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.2 degrees.

“The daily peak power demand has increased by over 10% in the past 48 hours and over 40% from June 1. It has also crossed last year’s peak of 6,314 MW. Last year, the peak power demand was lower because of the lockdown and industries and factories being shut during summers. Now, this year’s increase in power demand corresponds to the gradual unlocking in Delhi and the weather,” a power department official said.

“Since the lockdown has not been lifted fully in the city, the peak power demand is expected to be lower than earlier estimates. It is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW and 7,400 MW, though the original estimates were around 7,900 MW,” the officials added.