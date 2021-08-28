Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi: Wife among six held for murdering 24-year-old, dumping body in drain
others

Delhi: Wife among six held for murdering 24-year-old, dumping body in drain

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday arrested six people, including a 22-year-old woman, her mother and her male friend, for allegedly murdering her husband and stuffing his body in a suitcase before dumping it in a drain in Neb Sarai
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:48 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday arrested six people, including a 22-year-old woman, her mother and her male friend, for allegedly murdering her husband and stuffing his body in a suitcase before dumping it in a drain in Neb Sarai.

The semi-decomposed body was found by police on August 10, police said, adding that they were initially unable to identify the victim, Naveen, but zeroed in on his identity after finding his name tattooed on the forearm. Police said the woman, Muskan, filed a missing persons complaint on August 12 to allegedly point the suspicion away from her.

Police said she was separated from Naveen for the last seven months and lived with her mother, Meenu, and two-year-old child.

According to police, Naveen visited Muskan in an inebriate state on August 7 and got into an argument after finding her with her boyfriend, Jamal. As the argument heated up, Jamal’s friends intervened and in the subsequent altercation, one of them stabbed Naveen while the others held his arms and legs.

RELATED STORIES

DCP (south east) RP Meena said that six people were arrested, including the driver of the auto which was used to dump the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K HC Bar elections: 1,413 lawyers cast votes, counting today

PDP youth wing meet not allowed, Mehbooba slams police authorities

With dip in Covid cases, J&K plans to reopen higher education institutions

Poonch man arrested for armed robbery, murder in Mysuru
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP