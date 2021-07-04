Delimitation panel to hold 2 meetings each in Jammu, Kashmir divisions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On July 7, the commission will be visiting Pahalgam where they will be meeting officials of the four districts of South Kashmir -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The delimitation commission will be meeting delegations at four places, two each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, during their visit to the UT from July 7.

On July 7, the commission will be visiting Pahalgam where they will be meeting officials of the four districts of South Kashmir -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian. The same evening, the delegation will travel to Srinagar where they will be meeting officials and delegations of political parties of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipore, Baramulla and Kupwara.

The next day, the delegation will travel to Kishtwar where they will be meeting delegations and officials of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. On July 9, the commission will be meeting delegations of Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba and Reasi districts. The commission has asked all district electoral officers to get election-related records with them. Also, the delegations of political groups and other groups have been asked to forward request for meeting via district electoral officers (DEOs).

J&K’s political parties have begun consultations on whether to meet them or not, though they haven’t got any invitation from the commission yet.

Earlier, three MPs of the National Conference (NC) – Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi – had refused to attend the delimitation meeting. However, the NC seems to have changed its mind after it authorised party president Farooq Abdullah to take a call on whether to participate in future meetings or not. Most political parties have said that they will decide on the meeting only after they receive an invitation from the commission.

The commission is visiting J&K after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting with 14 J&K leaders. The leaders had pressed for the granting of statehood and holding of elections.

