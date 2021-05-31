Delivery boy arrested for stealing seven iPhones

Police arrested a delivery associate, 30, of an e-commerce company on Sunday for allegedly stealing seven iPhones and replacing putting dummy phones in the boxes. The consignment had Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max model, which was said to be undelivered and was deposited to the warehouse on the same day, said the police.

Police had received a complaint from Dharmender Kumar, area manager of Ashish Transport Company in Manesar, who was responsible for delivering goods for the e-commerce company last week. Kumar said that they had received an order on April 30 for seven iPhone 12 Pro Max from a woman in IMT Manesar Sector 1. The order was dispatched through a delivery associate, Sarvan Kumar, who is a native of Bihar’s Khagaria.

“Sarvan, who had left with the consignment on May 5 morning, returned around 3 pm, and said that the customer was travelling and had asked him to get it the next week. He then deposited the consignment at the sortation centre of the e-commerce company. On May 5, we received an email from the company saying that all the iPhones returned were dummy phones, that were replaced with the original ones,” he said.

Dharmender said it seems that the iPhones were stolen but as they were not confident, they launched an internal investigation. Last week, the company filed a complaint with the police, following which a team was formed, and the suspect’s movements were closely watched.

Yashwant Yadav, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said that they kept a close watch on the movement of Sarvan. “We tracked the location of the place he had visited on the day of the delivery and found out that he went only to his rented room that day. We arrested him on Sunday, and during the interrogation, he confessed his crime. He took us to his room where he had kept the stolen cellphones... He had been working at the company for the last two years, and wanted to make some quick money, following which he stole the iPhones,” Yadav said, adding that the cellphones were worth ₹8 lakh, and the role of an insider is not yet ruled out.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) at the IMT Manesar police station. Sarvan was produced before a district court on Monday and was later released from the police custody on a bail.