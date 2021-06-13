Delta variant led to raging second wave in J&K, say experts

Recent epidemiological studies have linked the new SARS-CoV-2 variants to the raging second Covid wave in India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The sudden increase in the number of Covid-related deaths in J&K, especially in Jammu, raised concerns about the fast-spreading delta variant (B.1.617.2) in the division, and research has found it to be the major cause, said Dr Shashi Sudhan, principal and dean, Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

The expert said Covid positive samples are routinely sent to Indian SARS CoV-2 Consortium of Genomics (INSACOG) for genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating Covid viruses and several variants were reported in Jammu.

“There is information which suggests that the increased transmissibility and deaths in the month of May were linked to the delta variant,” he said.

As per the recent data of positive samples sent from microbiology department, GMCH Jammu, to National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, for genetic sequencing, 68.5% of the infected patients were reported to have B.1.617.2 variant, generally known as the double mutant and classified as a variant of concern by the WHO.

She added said that the mortality rate among patients admitted at GMCH’s in the high-dependency unit was 62.5% in those infected with the variant of concern, with a huge number of young patients, indicating the higher public health implications of the variant.