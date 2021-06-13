Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Delta variant led to raging second wave in J&K, say experts
others

Delta variant led to raging second wave in J&K, say experts

As per data, 68.5% of the infected patients were reported to have B.1.617.2 variant, generally known as the double mutant and classified as a variant of concern by the WHO
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Covid-deaths of a very high number of young patients due to this variant are indicative of higher public health implications of the variant. (Representational photo)

Recent epidemiological studies have linked the new SARS-CoV-2 variants to the raging second Covid wave in India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The sudden increase in the number of Covid-related deaths in J&K, especially in Jammu, raised concerns about the fast-spreading delta variant (B.1.617.2) in the division, and research has found it to be the major cause, said Dr Shashi Sudhan, principal and dean, Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

The expert said Covid positive samples are routinely sent to Indian SARS CoV-2 Consortium of Genomics (INSACOG) for genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating Covid viruses and several variants were reported in Jammu.

“There is information which suggests that the increased transmissibility and deaths in the month of May were linked to the delta variant,” he said.

As per the recent data of positive samples sent from microbiology department, GMCH Jammu, to National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, for genetic sequencing, 68.5% of the infected patients were reported to have B.1.617.2 variant, generally known as the double mutant and classified as a variant of concern by the WHO.

She added said that the mortality rate among patients admitted at GMCH’s in the high-dependency unit was 62.5% in those infected with the variant of concern, with a huge number of young patients, indicating the higher public health implications of the variant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP