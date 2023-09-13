Deluge stirs administrative resolve; LMC given 10 days for drainage master plan

LUCKNOW In the wake of an intense rain spell and consequent waterlogging in several parts of the city, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has issued a directive to the municipal commissioner. The directive mandates the formulation of a comprehensive city drainage master plan, in collaboration with Jal Nigam, within a stringent 10-day timeframe.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was made during a crucial meeting convened to address the pressing concern of infectious diseases. The gathering took place within the commissioner’s camp office on Wednesday.

Commissioner Jacob emphasised the urgency of meticulously cleansing the city’s drains and sewers to preempt the potential outbreak of epidemics following the downpour. She underscored the critical importance of upholding the highest standards of hygiene within the city to thwart the emergence of public health maladies such as dengue, malaria, and typhoid.

Within the meeting’s discourse, Jacob issued directives to officials for the regular implementation of fogging and the application of anti-larval spray throughout the city’s streets and localities. She underscored that the incidence of dengue tends to surge due to the accumulation of water in various receptacles, including refrigerators, coolers, tires, and containers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, she instructed the municipal commissioner to set up a collaborative task force comprised of members from the municipal corporation and the malaria department. This task force’s primary mandate is to spearhead awareness campaigns within every colony while simultaneously ensuring the thorough cleansing of the drainage system, alongside the judicious application of bleaching powder.

Jacob further asserted that obstructed drains should be promptly identified and cleared. She stressed the necessity of expeditiously cleansing the waterlogged areas’ drains to forestall the escalation of epidemic risks. Additionally, to disseminate knowledge about vector-borne diseases, Jacob proposed the distribution of informative pamphlets and the utilisation of public address systems to raise public awareness.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh, chief medical officer Manoj Agarwal, and various other pertinent officials were present at this crucial meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}