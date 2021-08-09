Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Democracy being muzzled; media, judiciary have to resist govt’s dictatorial attitude: Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai said that the powerful were forgetting that the government and the country was not the same thing
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai addressing media persons at an event that District Press Clubs Association, Rupnagar, had organised on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Rupnagar Expressing grave concern over citizens critical of government policies being tried for sedition or for anti-national activities, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said that the powerful were forgetting that the government and the country was not the same thing.

“Democracy in the country is at risk these days due to the dictatorial attitude of the rulers and a weak opposition,” said Sardesai, in town to address media persons at an event that District Press Clubs Association, Rupnagar, had organised on Sunday.

“The Central government and many states are leaving no stone unturned to damage the democratic set-up. The media and the judiciary, the pillars of democracy, have failed to do what was expected of them during such times,” he added.

He added that he was optimistic that the country will weather such challenges, as this was not the first time when the country had witnessed such a situation.

“Since Independence, the country has gone through such circumstances several times and the masses have always shown the door to people responsible for it,” he claimed.

In the current scenario, he claimed that the economy and Covid-19 pandemic were key challenges facing the country, but unfortunately no on had the time to discuss these issues in Parliament. “Bills are being passed without debate. It seems Parliament has been turned into cabinet meeting, where only the government will put its point of view; others would not be allowed to speak,” he said.

