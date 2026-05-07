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Demolition of 88 encroached buildings begins on Panniyar riverbank in Idukki

Demolition of 88 encroached buildings begins on Panniyar riverbank in Idukki

Published on: May 07, 2026 09:48 am IST
PTI |
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Idukki , In one of the largest eviction drives in the state in recent years, the district administration on Thursday began demolishing 88 buildings found to have been constructed on encroached land along the banks of the Panniyar river at Poopara here, officials said.

Demolition of 88 encroached buildings begins on Panniyar riverbank in Idukki

The buildings are being razed down following the direction of the Kerala High Court, officials said.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed under the Santhanpara police station limits, and the demolition drive is being carried out in the presence of around 200 police personnel deployed in the area.

The issue is two years old, following litigation over buildings allegedly constructed on revenue land along the riverbank.

Subsequently, the district administration prepared a list of structures found to have been built on encroached land, officials said.

According to district administration officials, the 88 buildings belong to 56 persons and include commercial as well as residential structures.

In January 2024, the Kerala High Court directed the district administration to clear the encroached revenue land, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Demolition of 88 encroached buildings begins on Panniyar riverbank in Idukki
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Demolition of 88 encroached buildings begins on Panniyar riverbank in Idukki
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