Dengue cases dropping in Lucknow but threat remains: Docs

LUCKNOW: While the count of daily dengue infections is dropping steadily in Lucknow, the threat of the mosquito-borne disease pertains, according to doctors.

“For the past one week, the curve of new cases has flattened in the state capital. We expect the number to go down further in the coming week but we cannot be complacent even with a single case. Hence, we should not throw caution to the wind till we have even a single active infection,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Doctors said that eliminating the sources of mosquito breeding is the only and strongest measure against spread of dengue. “Check earthen lamps that you had lit up during festivals and remove stagnated water (if any) collected in them due to the dew drops during night time,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. He added, “Even a spoon full of water can lead to mosquito breeding. Thus, every such source, including an empty tin or a can on the rooftop, should be removed from homes and offices.”

According to the data from the health department, at least 10 dengue patients are admitted to city hospitals. The condition of two of these patients is said to be serious. “The number of new daily cases have reduced as compared to last week. Hospitals have enough reserved beds for dengue patients,” said a senior health official.

In comparison to the last week when the daily new cases averaged over 30, just over 20 daily infections are being reported in the city this week. “Wear full-sleeve shirts and trousers while going out and use a mosquito net while sleeping. This will protect you against mosquito bite,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director HealthCity Hospital.