Dengue cases in Ludhiana plummet by 63% this year

With 23 fresh dengue cases reported in the district on Monday, Ludhiana has seen a 63 per cent decline in cases when compared to 2021.

According to the district epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur, a total of 531 cases have been reported in the district from January 1 to November 7, while 1,435 cases were reported last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 213 patients have been hospitalized so far. Of 49 patients undergoing treatment, 46 are admitted in private hospitals, while three are undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

Khanna— the new dengue hotspot

While 353 dengue cases were found from the city alone, Khanna town has also emerged as the new dengue hotspot with 47 confirmed cases. As many as 53 dengue cases have been officially reported from Koom Kalan and Sahnewal. 30 dengue cases were reported from Manupur area, which caters to a strong migrant population.

No death so far

No death due to dengue has been reported in the district so far. There are as many as 2,468 suspected dengue cases in the district.

The anti-larvae team has found dengue larvae from 1,316 houses. Besides, dengue mosquito larvae were also found in 1,359 containers. The health department has sent a report of 1,132 locations with the civic body, out of which the municipal corporation (MC) has issued challan to 755 persons for violating civic norms, said epidemiologist Ramanpreet Kaur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the wake of rising cases of dengue, the district administration and health department had recently issued an advisory for residents to protect themselves from mosquito bite and visit civil hospital, if they suffer from any dengue symptoms, to avail free test and treatment facilities.

Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said, “Dengue fever is caused by the bite of female Aedes aegypti mosquito. Hence, it is also called Tiger mosquito. It has tiger-like stripes on its body and grows in clean water in mosquito coolers, containers, trays behind refrigerators, flowerpots, rubbish on roofs, tires, etc.”

She said the mosquito hatches from an egg and turns into an adult within a week. “The mosquito bites mostly in the morning after sunrise and in the evening at sunset, mostly on the lower part of the body, and its production is higher at a temperature of 20°–34°.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said the next month is crucial and urged residents to wear full sleeves to cover their arms and legs to prevent mosquito bite.