Home / Cities / Others / Dengue cases on the rise in Amritsar as authorities ignore garbage disposal
others

Dengue cases on the rise in Amritsar as authorities ignore garbage disposal

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Dengue cases have seen a spurt in Amritsar with over a 100 cases in the last week alone; overall, the figure at 510. Garbage has not even been lifted near hospitals. (HT Photo)
By Talib Zaffer

Amritsar With the holy city reporting over 500 cases of dengue and counting, authorities have simply abandoned their responsibility towards cleanliness. What to say about the city, the problem of blatant littering, mounds of garbage and poor sanitation plagues even hospitals, leading to over a 100 dengue cases being reported over the past week.

Sample this: less than 100 metre from the special ward for dengue at the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs’ Memorial Civil hospital, the railway line leading to Amritsar junction has been turned into mini-garbage dumping sites at multiple points. Those responsible for sanitation have not been implementing the basics of efficient garbage disposal.

“I have been running a dhaba near the civil hospital for four years, and this area has always been filthy. This rail track is right alongside the post-mortem section of the hospital. People throw used plastic bottles, food waste and other every other kind of rubbish. Two of my workers are sick because of this. Water gets stored in plastic bottles, leading to larvae formation, and dengue,” says Sonu Kumar, 54, adding that business has been hit.

“The problem is widespread, even in Islamabad area, or around the GT Road or the smaller alleys in the area around the Golden Temple,” says social worker Praneet Babbar, adding that dengue mosquitoes thrive moist damps and the uncovered water pools on or near the garbage. “Only fogging is not the complete solution, we need cleanliness,” Babbar added.

Gurpreet Singh, a hotelier in Kishangarh says, “The quantity of open waste generated in a congested city is a grave health hazard. Amritsar is called the Holy City, but looks anything. Visitors complain of the stench around the alleys and under bridges and flyovers.”

The government authorities appear to be in a denial mode and despite major announcements, there is little change on the ground. Just a couple of days ago, mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had announced that the municipal corporation had constituted 56 teams for the prevention of the spread of dengue and malaria. When will things improve on the ground remains a key question, though? Dengue needs to be checked with war-like urgency.

Amritsar civil surgeon Amarjeet Singh said, “As temperature decreases, dengue cases will come down.”

