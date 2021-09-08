Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dengue control on lines of Covid-19 management: Varanasi DM

A special campaign has been launched on September 7 to 16 to track, trace and treat people suffering from fever of various types like dengue, typhoid, malaria, kala azar.
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:14 AM IST
A senior Uttar Pradesh government official taking stock of the dengue situation in a village in Firozabad district. (HT Photo)

Dengue Control management will be done on the lines of Covid-19 control management, said Varanasi district magistrate Kausharaj Sharma.

“We will have a set up to check the spread of Dengue similar to the one we had for Covid-19 management,” Sharma said during meeting with officials of the health department on Tuesday.

“A dengue control room has been set up here. Daily supervision and necessary arrangements for hospitalisation, medicine distribution, ambulance service, testing, fogging, anti-larva spraying, monitoring of patient’s treatment and recovery, mobilisation of rapid response teams (RRTs), admission in government or private hospitals will be monitored from this control room,” Sharma said.

“Daily attendance of doctors at community and primary health centers will be checked from 8:15 am from the central control room and control rooms working in various departments and attendance of officers and employees at tehsils and blocks at 10 am and 6 pm will also be monitored,” Sharma said.

He said a special campaign from September 7 to 16 to track, trace and treat people suffering from fever of various types like dengue, typhoid, malaria, kala azar. A sanitisation campaign would also be undertaken, and waterlogged areas would be cleaned up and disinfected, he said.

“Health checkup of children of all the schools and anganvadi centres of 61 dengue-affected villages will be done and medicines will be provided as per requirement in two days. For these 16 health teams have been engaged,” he added.

