Dengue patients in Gkp cross 154, more suspected

Dengue patients in Gkp cross 154, more suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Oct 07, 2023 08:48 PM IST

The tally of confirmed dengue patients in urban areas had crossed the 114 mark and in rural areas it had crossed 40.

The total number of confirmed dengue patients crossed 154 with the confirmation of four more dengue cases from various localities, on Saturday.

Angad Singh, district malaria officer, confirmed that with the new patients, the tally of confirmed dengue patients in urban areas had crossed the 114 mark and in rural areas it had crossed 40.

Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, CMO, confirmed that 18 patients were undergoing treatment at the district hospital while six people were admitted at TB Hospital where 10 beds had been reserved for dengue patients.

Health officials hinted that the number of suspected dengue cases were over 500, many of which had been cured and claimed that no death had been reported so far and that the situation was under control.

However, other sources said that private hospitals were flooded with suspected cases of dengue that had caused a sharp increase in the demand for platelets.

Abdur Rahman

