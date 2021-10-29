‘Derogatory’ remarks against Guru Nanak Dev: BJP leaders seek legal action

Seeking strict legal action against the persons who had recently made derogatory remarks against Guru Nanak Dev and his family members, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memo was addressed to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The BJP leaders stated that recently an audio clip went viral wherein a person or a group of persons were making derogatory remarks against the first Sikh guru, which is condemnable. This has hurt the sentiments of not only Sikhs but his followers from other religions too.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said, “We have demanded that an inquiry should also be marked into the matter, and strict legal action should be taken against the accused. BJP has always stood for promoting peace in the state and this incident has hurt the sentiments of residents at large.”

Various Sikh organisations have also been protesting in the city, seeking the arrest of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}