Home / Cities / Others / Designated spaces for hawkers at Thane market
others

Designated spaces for hawkers at Thane market

To avoid crowding and ensure social distancing in public places, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has allocated designated spaces outside the Jambli market near Thane station for hawkers and vendors
By Ankita G Menon
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST
HT Image

To avoid crowding and ensure social distancing in public places, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has allocated designated spaces outside the Jambli market near Thane station for hawkers and vendors. With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases within Thane city, the civic body is adopting various measures to ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed.

“We noticed that as the market is open for essentials, there is an increased crowd here. There is overcrowding because of the small lanes. We have made markings along the footpath near Masunda lake and its vicinity so that social distancing is followed and citizens too find it easier to purchase essentials,” said a senior official from TMC.

A similar decision was taken around a year ago when the lockdown was at its peak and the mortality rate was also higher within Thane city. This measure helped maintain social distancing and take action against those flouting Covid-19 norms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP