Designated spaces for hawkers at Thane market

To avoid crowding and ensure social distancing in public places, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has allocated designated spaces outside the Jambli market near Thane station for hawkers and vendors. With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases within Thane city, the civic body is adopting various measures to ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed.

“We noticed that as the market is open for essentials, there is an increased crowd here. There is overcrowding because of the small lanes. We have made markings along the footpath near Masunda lake and its vicinity so that social distancing is followed and citizens too find it easier to purchase essentials,” said a senior official from TMC.

A similar decision was taken around a year ago when the lockdown was at its peak and the mortality rate was also higher within Thane city. This measure helped maintain social distancing and take action against those flouting Covid-19 norms.