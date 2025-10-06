Despite September 13 directive, UP Board schools fail to update information on official website

Despite clear instructions issued by the UP Board secretary about a month ago, as many as 26,248 UP Board schools have not yet updated teacher information on the Board’s official website. Additionally, principals of 22,710 affiliated schools have also failed to provide the required details about their respective institutions online. Taking note of the laxity, the Board Secretary issued a letter to all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) on October 3, directing them to ensure that all required information is updated on the Board’s website by October 15. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

On September 13, Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh issued directives instructing all schools to update all information about their teachers and school profiles on Board’s official website. The move aims to prevent any discrepancy during the upcoming 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations.

According to reports, about 25,843 schools have yet to update their geolocation details, while 28,119 schools have not provided information about their non-teaching staff.

Taking note of the laxity, the Board Secretary issued a letter to all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) on October 3, directing them to ensure that all required information is updated on the Board’s website by October 15.

The secretary clarified that every secondary school must update its profile on the Board’s website, upmsp.edu.in, through the school login. The profile should include details about the institution’s infrastructure, affiliation, approved classes and subjects, as well as information on working principals, headmasters, lecturers, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

All principals and headmasters are required to upload a photo showing the school name clearly while standing in front of the school gate to ensure accurate geolocation of each school.

It is essential to remove details of teachers and staff who have left the institution and to accurately update information for newly appointed personnel. The Secretary also emphasized that special care must be taken while updating teachers’ mobile numbers to prevent any issues during practical examinations, evaluations, or other official communications.

In Prayagraj, the details of 1,011 schools have still not been updated on the Board’s website, and their geolocation information is also pending.

According to reports, the profiles of 887 schools, along with the teacher details of 1,032 schools, remain unupdated to date.