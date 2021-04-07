Home / Cities / Others / Deterred from harassing women, two miscreants assault, rob Good Samaritan
On Monday evening, two women entered the factory and told him that they were being chased by two men. When the men reached the factory, Jai Bahadur tried to protect the women, but the former started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Victim was hospitalised after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapon. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two unidentified men assaulted a hosiery worker and took away his mobile phone and 1 lakh from the hosiery unit, after he tried to stop them from harassing two women.

The victim, Jai Bahadur, 47, of Mohalla Namdhari Dharmshala, said that he works at a hosiery factory in Daba.

Jai Bahadur’s colleagues rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Meet Singh of Daba police station said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified men. He added that closed-circuit television cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
