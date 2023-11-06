Dev Deepawali: Celebration to draw 5 lakh people, ATS, police to ensure security

Extensive measures to fortify Kashi’s security have been initiated. The blueprint for security arrangements involves the division of Kashi’s 84 ghats into nine zones, 11 sectors, and 32 sub-sectors, said officials.

A Dev Deepawali celebration from past year (HT File Photo)

According to a press statement, chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed security preparations for Dev Deepawali on November 27 when an estimated 5 lakh tourists are expected to gather in the city. He instructed officials to make foolproof security arrangements. According to the statement, quick response teams (QRT) will be deployed on the streets of Varanasi.

According to officials, seven prominent ghats will see the presence of a huge crowd during the upcoming Dev Deepawali celebration. These key ghats include Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ahilyabai Ghat, Rajghat, Chetsingh Ghat, Namo Ghat and Panchganga Ghat. To ensure the safety and security at these locations, Varanasi Police has chalked out a comprehensive plan.

Police teams will also be deployed in the narrow streets adjoining these ghats. Additionally, 11 specialised teams equipped with loudhailers will patrol the ghats, and anti-Romeo squads will be stationed at 17 major ghats.

Women police teams will be stationed at each ghat, and a team of 16 divers will be on standby to carry out rescues, ensuring the safety of those near the water.

On Dev Deepawali, approximately 1,200 boats will be in operation in the Ganga, offering tourists a spectacular view of the divine and grand ghats, said officials. A meeting has already been held with boat operators to provide them with the necessary guidelines for this event.

To effectively manage the crowd, robust barricading will be implemented at five key locations in the city, including Maidagin, Assi, Godaulia, Bhadau Chungi, and Ramapura. To ensure the safety of women, 11 pink booths will be established.

Moreover, integrated emergency help desks will be set up at seven strategic locations, including Rajghat, Namoghat, Hanuman Temple of Ramnagar, Bengali Tola Inter College, Dumrao Bagh, Godaulia Square, and Ramapura Square. These helpdesks will be manned by medical professionals, police personnel, traffic management experts, fire brigade personnel, communication specialists, and assistance personnel to aid lost individuals.

