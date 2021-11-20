Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dev Deepawali: Diyas, laser show leave all spellbound

The festival is known as Dev Deepawali because on this day, the devas celebrated Diwali, after Lord Shiva defeated the asuras.
Diyas were lit across the east bank of the Ganga and adding to their beauty was the laser show . (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

As the sun set on Friday, the iconic ghats of Varanasi were lit by 12 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, celebrated with spiritual fervour .

Diyas were lit across the east bank of the Ganga and their twinkling reflection in the waters created a stunning view that left people enthralled. The laser show added to the beauty of the celebration.

Dev Deepawali festivities begin on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and conclude on the fifth day, which is the Kartik Purnima Tithi (full moon night).

The festival is known as Dev Deepawali because on this day, the devas celebrated Diwali, after Lord Shiva defeated the asuras. Lord Shiva primarily defeated the asura Tripurasura and that is why, Dev Deepawali is also referred to as Tripurotsav.

This year, the festival drew a large number of domestic tourists and a few foreign tourists who witnessed a magnificent spectacle of lakhs of diyas which were lit up at the same time and their reflection on the Ganga waters.

A replica of India Gate was made on Dashashwamedh Ghat. At the same time Mahaarti of the Ganga was performed by Ganga Seva Nidhi (GSN) which organises Ganga arti daily at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The GSN paid tribute to martyrs by lighting Akashdeeps (skylamps), said Sushant Mishra, president, GSN and added that a resolution to keep the Ganga clean and to conserve the environment was taken.

All the boats were beautifully decorated with digital lighting. People rode these boats and watched the Dev Deepawali celebrations on the banks.

Tight security arrangements were in place at the ghats. Under the supervision of additional commissioner of police, headquarters and crime, Subhash Chandra Dubey, the nodal officer for the security arrangements on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, PAC personnel, police personnel were deployed at the ghats and NDRF men and water police personnel were deployed on boats on the Ganga.

