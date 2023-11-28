Dev Deepawali in Varanasi: Cultural show enthrals diplomats

As many as 140 diplomats, including ambassadors and high commissioners from over 70 countries, witnessed a cultural show at Namo Ghat on the bank of the Ganga on occasion of the festival of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Monday.

Diplomats being welcomed in Varanasi on Monday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cultural show included a Bharatnatyam rendition of the Ramayan as well as performances Kathak and folk dance performances from Uttar Pradesh.

Ambassadors and diplomats of over 70 countries visited Varanasi on the occasion. The visit was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said media and communication officer, Press Information Bureau, Prashant Kakkar. They watched the lighting of diyas, maha-aarti of Ganga and Dev Deepavali at Kashi in the historic city of Varanasi, he added.

Varanasi has previously hosted several G20 meetings during India’s presidency, including the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting and G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting. Varanasi has also hosted several meetings of the SCO. Varanasi was designated as the first SCO cultural city during the Indian Presidency this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, MEA had organised the visit of ambassadors and diplomats from 50 countries to Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav held on November 11 on the eve of Diwali.