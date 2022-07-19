Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to offers prayers on first Shravan Monday

Devotees in large numbers thronged various temples of lord Shiva in Sangam city on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Temples reverberated with the chants of ‘bam bam bhole’ and ‘har har mahadev’.

Devotees were seen forming a bee line from the early morning in various temples of the city. Similarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Sangam to take a holy dip. They filled their cans with holy Ganga water to offer it at the nearby Shiva temple.

Maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located on the banks of Yamuna. Likewise, heavy rush of devotees was seen at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau.

“After the Maha Aarti and Shringar, the doors of the temples were opened for the devotees at 3am for darshan, worship and Jalabhishek,” said the priest of the Mankameshwar temple, Sachidanand Vyas.

Akhilesh Giri, the administrator of the temple committee said that around a dozen Rudrabhishek were done till afternoon itself.

A large number of ‘kanwariyas’ also gathered at shiva temples to offer holy water.

“It is believed that the worship of Shiva during Shrawan month is 108 times more impactful than worshipping during normal days. Millions of devout Hindus observe the Shrawan Monday Vrat (fasting) and perform prayers after the morning bath and other purification rituals. Devotees offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha and then Lord Shiva by chanting Om Namah Shivaya, said Pt Naresh Tripathi while throwing light on the importance of shrawan Monday.