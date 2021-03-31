Home / Cities / Others / DGCA schedules 18.8K departures for every week this summer
others

DGCA schedules 18.8K departures for every week this summer

The flights will operate from 108 airports, of which Bareilly, Bilaspur, Kurnool and Rupasi are the new ones
By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:20 AM IST
HT Image

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday released the 2021 summer schedule of flights for domestic airlines. According to the schedule, 18,843 departures will take place from 108 Indian airports every week. The summer schedule begins on the last Sunday of March for all the airlines and ends on the last Sunday of October. Out of the 108 airports, Bareilly, Bilaspur, Kurnool and Rupasi are new airports that have been added by airlines.

Maximum flight departures will be operated by the India’s largest airline by market share – IndiGo with 8,749 departures, including flights under the government’s regional connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN). Similarly, SpiceJet will have 2,854 departures, including UDAN flights, followed by GoAir that will operate 1,747 flights every week. National Carrier Air India will have 1,683 departures, followed by Vistara that will operate 1,288 flights and Air Asia with 1,245 operations.

Regional airlines like Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, will be operating 742 departures in a week. This will also include flights operating under UDAN scheme. Similarly, TrueJet will operate 344 flights, Star Air 115 flights, Pawan Hans 24 flights and FlyBig, India’s newest scheduled commercial airline, will operate 54 departure flights in a week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali MC proposes 148 crore budget for 2021-22

Panchkula man held in Ambala’s Kalka Chowk shootout case

SGPC passes 912 crore budget; 40 crore more than revenue

22 healthcare providers at PGIMS, Rohtak test positive for Covid

DGCA’s data revealed that the summer schedule of 2020 had 24,409 weekly departures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP