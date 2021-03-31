DGCA schedules 18.8K departures for every week this summer

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday released the 2021 summer schedule of flights for domestic airlines. According to the schedule, 18,843 departures will take place from 108 Indian airports every week. The summer schedule begins on the last Sunday of March for all the airlines and ends on the last Sunday of October. Out of the 108 airports, Bareilly, Bilaspur, Kurnool and Rupasi are new airports that have been added by airlines.

Maximum flight departures will be operated by the India’s largest airline by market share – IndiGo with 8,749 departures, including flights under the government’s regional connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN). Similarly, SpiceJet will have 2,854 departures, including UDAN flights, followed by GoAir that will operate 1,747 flights every week. National Carrier Air India will have 1,683 departures, followed by Vistara that will operate 1,288 flights and Air Asia with 1,245 operations.

Regional airlines like Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, will be operating 742 departures in a week. This will also include flights operating under UDAN scheme. Similarly, TrueJet will operate 344 flights, Star Air 115 flights, Pawan Hans 24 flights and FlyBig, India’s newest scheduled commercial airline, will operate 54 departure flights in a week.

DGCA’s data revealed that the summer schedule of 2020 had 24,409 weekly departures.