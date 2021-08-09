Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DGP inaugurates modern police hospital in Kanpur

The hospital is equipped with modern facilities, including isolations wards and beds with oxygen support. Some of the beds also have oxygen concentrators..
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A child from Auraiya gifts a memento to DGP Mukul Goel during his Kanpur visit on Sunday. (Sourced)

Lucknow: UP director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel on Sunday inaugurated the police hospital in Kanpur city which was recently upgraded with the efforts of VAMASARTHI Kanpur chapter, an organisation run by the wives of police officers.

The L-1 hospital provided health support to police officials during the second wave and was upgraded in preparations for the third wave. The hospital is equipped with modern facilities, including isolations wards and beds with oxygen support. Some of the beds also have oxygen concentrator. “The health of patients is monitored round the clock by trained health professionals. The hospital also provides health advisory to people in home isolation via telemedicine facility,” said Jyotsana Arun of VAMASARTHI’s Kanpur chapter.

She said the hospital was upgraded with help from Muthoot Finance under corporate social responsibility.

The hospital was currently providing facilities of OPD, Covid-19 testing and vaccination. Specialised doctors also visited the hospital on regular intervals, she added.

The DGP inspected the hospital and praised the effort to modernise it. “The hospital will prove essential in providing relief to police personnel during the next wave of Covid-19 and even after it. There is a need to build such facilities for police personnel across the state,” he said.

The state police chief said that police personnel worked as the frontline workers during the first and second wave of Covid-19 in the state. “Uttar Pradesh police also lost many of his personnel while managing the Covid-19 crisis since last year. Despite these police will continue to fight the challenges ahead. Hospitals like this which is easily accessible to police personnel and their families will prove essential in supporting them in difficult times,” said the DGP.

