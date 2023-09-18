Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhai Akhar contest by Dept of Posts to promote ‘Digital India for New India’

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 05:22 PM IST

PRAYAGRAJ With the aim of raising awareness about the Government of India’s ‘Digital India campaign,’ which seeks to make citizens of the country digitally aware and empowered, the Department of Posts is organising a unique national-level letter-writing competition on the theme ‘Digital India for New India.’

Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general, Prayagraj region. (HT Photo)

According to Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Prayagraj region, participants have the chance to win cash prizes ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 if their letters are selected.

Yadav also mentioned that various schools and colleges have the opportunity to conduct their own contests in collaboration with the postal department. The deadline for submissions has been set for October 31, 2023. Participants of any age are welcome to participate in the ‘Dhai Akhar’ letter writing competition.

The competition will have two categories -- one for individuals up to 18 years old and another for those above 18 years of age. Letters should be submitted either on an inland letter or in an envelope issued by the Department of Posts. The letter can be written by hand in English, Hindi, or the local language, with word limits of 500 and 1,000, respectively.

Submissions must be sent to the postmaster general of the respective region by October 31, 2023, along with the participant’s full name, address, date of birth, mobile number, and school name.

Participants from Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur, and Amethi Districts under Prayagraj Region should address their letters to the postmaster general, Prayagraj region, Prayagraj - 211001.

Yadav said that prizes would be awarded to winners in four different categories at the state and national levels. At the state level, the best letter will receive prizes of 25,000, 10,000, and 5,000 for the first, second, and third categories, respectively. At the national level, the best letters in the first, second, and third categories will be awarded prizes of 50,000, 25,000, and 10,000, respectively.

In total, prizes worth 40.20 lakhs will be distributed to winners across the country. For additional information, individuals can contact superintendents of various postal divisions and the postmaster of the head post office.

