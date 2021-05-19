Dhanbad: 32 centres shut due to vaccine shortage

The recently launched third phase of the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive that covers people from 18 to 44 years of age hit a wall in Dhanbad, as 32 out of the 35 vaccination centres in the district were closed on Wednesday due to shortage of vaccine doses, officials said.

“Only three centres were open for administering the first dose of the vaccine in the 18-44 group,” said Dr Vikas Rana, district nodal officer for Covid-19 vaccination.

As per official records, only 500 doses in total were left as on Wednesday at the three centres--Sadar block’s Gujarati School Bank More ( 200), Al Islah School,Wasseypur (200) and Baghmara Community Health Centre (CHC) (100).

Many of those who registered for the first dose were made to return from the 32 sites after the District Disaster Management issued a cancellation notice in this regard. .

However, officials said the doses will be back in stock soon. “We have sent requisition to state headquarters for vaccine doses and all 32 centres will be reopened soon,” said Dr Rana.

According to a senior official of health department, the district was facing vaccine crisis for last five days. Earlier on Tuesday, only 11 vaccination were open.

No Covid death after 40 days

For the first time in 40 days, Dhanbad did not record any Covid-19 death in a day till Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

However, as many as 241 new cases were registered during the period.