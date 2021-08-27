Dhanbad judge death: No clue yet if accident or a plot, CBI tells HC

RANCHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Dhanbad additional judge who died after being hit by an auto rickshaw on July 28 this year, informed the Jharkhand high court on Friday they are still probing if it was an accident or a conspiracy, officials familiar with the matter said.

The probe agency on Friday submitted its weekly report before the division bench of chief justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad of Jharkhand HC.

The CBI also informed the court that they are conducting a narco test on the two accused, Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma, who had been arrested earlier. The court then directed the central agency to ensure proper security of the two accused, and if required, use air travel for their transport, sources said.

Both the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, which was captured in a CCTV camera footage showing a vehicle seemingly swerving deliberately to hit the judge, who was out on his morning walk, and speeding away.

The apex court directed the central agency to file a status report every week with the high court.

Additional district judge Uttam Anand was brought dead to the hospital, about an hour after he was hit by a vehicle near Randhir Verma square in Dhanbad.