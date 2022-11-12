DHBVN takes over 62 independent feeders supplying power to townships, colonies

Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has taken control of 62 independent feeders of 11kV and 33kV that supply power to townships, colonies or group housing societies, officials said Saturday.

PC Meena, managing director of DHBVN, said these feeders will be operated and maintained by the discom now. “This takeover started in Gurugram on July 18 this year. Besides 62 in Gurugram, 28 more such feeders in Faridabad have also been taken over by us,” he said.

Meena said operation and maintenance of these feeders will ensure regular inspection and quick repair in case of any fault so that consumers don’t suffer from long power outages.

DHBVN officials said all these feeders were laid down over time by private developers at their own expense to draw electricity from various power substations for supply to residents in condominiums, townships and builder floors. The charges were ultimately taken from homebuyers, officials said.

In case of any fault, residents either had to pay a hefty amount to their respective developer for repair and suffered long outages due to delay as DHBVN had no direct control over the feeders.

Of the 62 feeders in Gurugram, 26 are in DLF subdivision, four in South City, two in Sushant Lok, three in Sector 23, one in Sector 31, 11 in Sector 56 and 14 in Sohna Road subdivision of Circle 2, which supply power to the same societies, and one of them is in Manesar division of Circle 1.

“Eighteen more feeders in Circle 1 and six feeders in Circle 2 supplying power to different residential areas will be taken over within a few months after some deficiencies are removed,” Meena said.

Officials said that now, there are 1,124 feeders of different categories in Gurugram that are under DHBVN of which 1,091 are of 11kV and 33 are of 33kV.

Officials said more than 90% of these feeders are of 11kV. They said the count of 33kV feeders will increase as DHBVN has changed its policy to provide only 33kV feeders to developers.