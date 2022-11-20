Diarrhoea in Gorakhpur’s Unval town reined in

The spread of diarrhoea that hit Unval town is now under control with the leak in the water supply pipeline being repaired. An intensive sanitation drive is being carried out in the town. This was stated here by chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey who conducted an inspection of the area on the second consecutive day.

Diarrhoea had broken out in ward number 5,7 and 12, and other localities of Unval town. On Friday evening, 30 patients were admitted to the community health centre. Soon after influx of patients, health officials along with town area chairman Shiv shankar Nishad and CHC in-charge Dr KM Agarwal informed higher authorities and a medical team was pushed into action.

The CMO said that three patients of diarrhoea were still hospitalised and were undergoing treatment.

On Saturday, six new cases of dengue were identified and five of them were from rural areas including Chauri Chaura, Khajni and village Rajdhani. With this total number of confirmed dengue patients reached up to 248 including 94 from rural areas.

Abdur Rahman