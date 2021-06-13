Disproportionate assets case: ACB starts open inquiry against Aarey Colony CEO

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has initiated an open inquiry against Aarey Milk Colony chief executive officer (CEO) Nathu Vithhal Rathod to ascertain if he has amassed any disproportionate assets (DA).

Rathod was arrested last month in a bribery case. A senior ACB officer said that as such as the agency had seized ₹3.46 crore in cash from his official bungalow at Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon (East), there is strong possibility that he may have amassed illegitimate assets during his service all these years. The cash was hidden under a bed, in gunny bags kept in the backyard and on the terrace.

During the open inquiry, all the movable and immovable assets – including Rathod’s savings in bank, lockers, private investments, insurances –would be scrutinised to ascertain if the assets owned by him are from sources other than his known income.

“To ascertain the quantum of possible illegal assets, an open inquiry has been initiated against him. Generally, such an open inquiry takes nearly six months. But given the high amount of cash seized from his official residence, we have expedited the process and are trying to complete it as soon as possible. If the inquiry finds out excess properties in the names of Rathod or any of his family members, then a fresh case of DA will be registered against him,” the officer said.

Rathod, 42, was arrested on May 24 after his aide Arvind Tribhuvam Tiwari, 57, was nabbed while accepting ₹50,000 on the CEO’s behalf. A resident from Aarey Colony had complained to ACB against Rathod on May 14 for allegedly demanding bribe from him for granting permission to carry out the repair work of his house. It is mandatory to secure prior permission from the office of CEO to carry out any construction/repairing work at Aarey Milk Colony, as the state owns the area.

Rathod, who was also holding the charge of the deputy commissioner of Worli Dairy – which is considered to be a post held by a senior bureaucrat – is in judicial custody. He is facing charges under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.