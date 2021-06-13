Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Disproportionate assets case: ACB starts open inquiry against Aarey Colony CEO
others

Disproportionate assets case: ACB starts open inquiry against Aarey Colony CEO

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has initiated an open inquiry against Aarey Milk Colony chief executive officer (CEO) Nathu Vithhal Rathod to ascertain if he has amassed any disproportionate assets (DA)
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
HT Image

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has initiated an open inquiry against Aarey Milk Colony chief executive officer (CEO) Nathu Vithhal Rathod to ascertain if he has amassed any disproportionate assets (DA).

Rathod was arrested last month in a bribery case. A senior ACB officer said that as such as the agency had seized 3.46 crore in cash from his official bungalow at Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon (East), there is strong possibility that he may have amassed illegitimate assets during his service all these years. The cash was hidden under a bed, in gunny bags kept in the backyard and on the terrace.

During the open inquiry, all the movable and immovable assets – including Rathod’s savings in bank, lockers, private investments, insurances –would be scrutinised to ascertain if the assets owned by him are from sources other than his known income.

“To ascertain the quantum of possible illegal assets, an open inquiry has been initiated against him. Generally, such an open inquiry takes nearly six months. But given the high amount of cash seized from his official residence, we have expedited the process and are trying to complete it as soon as possible. If the inquiry finds out excess properties in the names of Rathod or any of his family members, then a fresh case of DA will be registered against him,” the officer said.

Rathod, 42, was arrested on May 24 after his aide Arvind Tribhuvam Tiwari, 57, was nabbed while accepting 50,000 on the CEO’s behalf. A resident from Aarey Colony had complained to ACB against Rathod on May 14 for allegedly demanding bribe from him for granting permission to carry out the repair work of his house. It is mandatory to secure prior permission from the office of CEO to carry out any construction/repairing work at Aarey Milk Colony, as the state owns the area.

Rathod, who was also holding the charge of the deputy commissioner of Worli Dairy – which is considered to be a post held by a senior bureaucrat – is in judicial custody. He is facing charges under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP